Cement loses strength as monsoon dampens demand in July

LAHORE: The cement off took nosedived 19.41 percent in July breaking growth streak, as exports and local dispatches both declined 49 and 12.8 percent, respectively on the back of monsoon rains and halted construction activities on Eid-ul-Azha.

According to July data released by Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), the sector showed adverse negative growth from the start of the new fiscal year.

Total cement dispatches in July 2021 were 3.899 million tonnes against 4.838 million tons during July 2020. The decline was attributed to the historical trend of monsoon rains during July, as well as stoppage of construction activities on account of Eid-ul-Azha.

The number shows that domestic shipments dropped from 3.953 million tonnes in July 2020 to 3.446 million tonnes in July 2021, registering a decline of 12.8 percent. Exports witnessed a sharp nosedive of 49 percent, as 452,776 tonnes were exported during July 2021 compared to 885,255 tonnes during July 2020.

Zonal analysis of cement demand revealed that major decline in domestic cement consumption was in the northern regions of the country, where only 2.892 million tonnes of cement was consumed in July 2021 compared to 3.435 million tonnes in July 2020. This turned in to a decrease of 15.81 percent.

However, exports from the northern regions increased by 10.42 percent to 135,618 tonnes in July 2021 from 122,823 tonnes in July 2020.

Factories in the south dispatched 554,442 tonnes for the domestic markets during the month, 7.07 percent higher than the dispatches of 517,850 tonnes in the corresponding month of last fiscal. On the contrary, exports from the region experienced a whopping decline of 58.40 percent with quantities down to 317,159 tonnes from 762,432 tonnes in July 2020.

According to the industry officials, Pakistan is mainly exporting clinker to Bangladesh, but due to the heavy monsoon season the demand slid down there as well. Resultantly, prices went down due to lower demand, which mainly hit the exports of clinker.

However, once the rainy season ends in Bangladesh as well as in Pakistan, clinker demand would increase along with a rise in domestic demand, officials said.

A spokesman of APCMA expressed concerns about the slide in demand. He was, however, quite hopeful that the cement industry would regain its growth momentum in the coming months mainly due to government policies related to the construction sector. "The government’s sponsored PSDP projects are in full swing where upfront development funds were released,” he added.