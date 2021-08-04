SBP forex reserves set to hit record high of over $20bln

KARACHI: Official foreign exchange reserves are set to hit record highs in August with fresh inflows coming in under International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) newly approved Special Drawing Rights (SDR) allocations that analysts said on Tuesday would help cushion Covid shocks and bolster external position.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in its July monetary policy unveiled last month, had stated that Pakistan’s reserve buffers were expected to rise by another $2.8 billion in August through the IMF’s planned new global SDR allocation. The hard currency inflows from the SDR allocations will result in a buildup of foreign exchange reserves and if there are no outflows related to debt repayments, the central bank’s reserves are estimated to surpass $20 billion.

The reserves would be sufficient to cover approximately four months of imports.

Pakistan made imports of goods worth $5.41 billion in July 2021. The imports stood at $6.3 billion In June 2021.

The IMF board of governors on Monday approved a $650 billion allocation of SDR to boost global liquidity. The largest ever distribution of the monetary reserves would become effective on August 23, 2021. The newly created SDRs will be credited to IMF member countries in proportion to their existing quotas in the Fund.

“There have been three prior general allocations. The most recent was in 2009, during the Global Financial Crisis, when the IMF allocated the equivalent of $250 billion in new SDRs to its membership,” said Syed Atif Zafar, the director of research at Topline Securities in a client note.

“SBP’s foreign exchange reserves presently stand at $17.8 billion, and the abovementioned inflow can potentially take SBP reserves past $20.0 billion –highest in Pakistan’s history (current high: US$19.46 billion in October 2016),” Zafar said.

The boost from the IMF's special drawing rights allocation could further improve the country’s balance of payments position.

“I think it is very positive for a country like Pakistan whose reserves will get a boost which would support overall BOP [balance of payments], debt repayment and currency outlook. This will also help increase portfolio and direct investments as investors are looking for safety of their principal,” said Samiullah Tariq, the head of research at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company.

The rupee has been under pressure these days because of widening current account deficit amid higher imports. It has depreciated by around four percent against the dollar since the start of this fiscal year.

The SBP expects a current account deficit in a range of 2-3 percent of GDP in FY2022 due to anticipated upward trend in remittances and an improving outlook for exports.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves position is likely to continue to improve this year due to adequate availability of external financing, it said.

The gross external financing requirement is estimated at $21 billion, where available financing is estimated at $24 billion.