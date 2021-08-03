Corona vaccination: Sindh govt withdraws CNIC condition for youths

KARACHI: The Sindh government Monday extended the coronavirus vaccination facility to the people having attained 18 years of age but lacking the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC).

The spokesman for the Sindh government’s Health Department said any document like the birth certificate, B-Form, or academic certificates could be presented to prove one’s identity to get the jab. These documents could be presented to prove the personal identity if one doesn’t have the CNIC. He said in case of house servants having no CNIC, the employer will fill out the pro forma at the vaccination center and provide his/her own personal details enabling the servant to jet the vaccine jab.