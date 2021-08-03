Money-laundering case: Shehbaz, Hamza bail extended until 16th

LAHORE: A banking crime court on Monday extended interim bail of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz till August 16 in Rs25 billion alleged money-laundering case against father and son. Shehbaz and Hamza appeared before the court and the counsel of the duo requested the court to extend the interim bail of clients on the pretext that they are cooperating with the investigators. Meanwhile, the FIA prosecution requested the court not to extend the bail of the accused, arguing that the agency fears that the duo may flee out of the country. The FIA also submitted investigation report about the case regarding Shehbaz and Hamza.