Soldier martyred, 2 terrorists killed in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of Pakistan Army was martyred as terrorists opened fire on a military post in Ghariom area in North Waziristan tribal district on Monday. According to the ISPR, the Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner. During exchange of fire, Naik Ghulam Mustafa, age 37 years, resident of Muzaffarabad, embraced Shahadat. Nimaz-e-Janaza of Naik Ghulam Mustafa Shaheed was offered at his native town Duna Chatter, Muzaffarabad. A large number of people from all walks of life and relatives of the martyred soldier attended the funeral. The martyred soldier was buried with full military honour.

Meanwhile, the security forces conducted area clearance operation in Zangutai area on reported presence of terrorists. During intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed. In exchange of fire, an officer and a soldier got injured. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in fire raids and IED explosions against security forces.