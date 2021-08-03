21 more test positive for COVID-19

FAISALABAD: Twenty-one more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. According to a spokesperson for the health department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,157 in the district and 804 people were tested for the infections in public and private sector healthcare outlets during the last 24 hours. He said so far 20,635 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 425. He said 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ hospital and 150 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 53 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 27 at DHQ hospital. Moreover 200 patients have quarantined themselves at homes.