Entry of 38 religious personalities banned

JHANG: The DPO Sarfraz Virk Monday said the entry of 38 religious personalities of different sects in the district had been banned. During a briefing, the DPO said 15 firebrand people had also been barred from speeches during Muharram.

The DPO said with the coordination of district administration a foolproof Muharram security plan had been finalised to extent security to 464 processions and 1,624 Majalisin the district. The DPO said the processions and Majalis had been categorised in A, B and C categories.

He said SDPOs and SHOs of City, Sadr, Shorkot, Ahmedpur Sial and Athara Hazari circles had also been directed to start holding special meetings with organisers, license holders and representatives of majalis and processions.

He said armed cops along with elite force cops, special branch and CTD personnel would also perform security duties besides deployment of snipers on rooftop of sensitive places.

He said SHOs and security branch staffers had been directed to extend coordination with district administration officials regarding the installation of CCTV cameras on sensitive points and as well as with personnel of municipality, Fesco, PTCL and other departments for clearance of Muharram routes. He added the district traffic officer and wardens had been directed to furnish a separate traffic plan for a smooth flow of movement of forces and routine traffic on city roads and highways.