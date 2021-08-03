CJ revises utility allowance rate of court employees

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed revised the rate of utility allowance for all officers and officials (BS-1 to 22) of the Supreme Court with effect from March 1, 2021. According to a notification issued by the Registrar Office, the Chief Justice doubled the utility allowance (gas and electricity) of officers of BS-21 and above from Rs 15,000 to 30,000. Similarly, the CJP increased the allowance of BS-20 officers from Rs12000 to 24,000, BS-19 from Rs12000 to 21000 while the allowance of BS-18 officers raised from Rs7,500 to 18000, respectively.