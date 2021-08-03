South Punjab people want separate province, not secretariat: Gillani

MULTAN: Former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani Monday said the people of south Punjab wanted a separate province instead of an administrative secretariat.

Addressing the Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party (PPP) workers at Gillani House, he said the PTI leaders had promised the creation of south Punjab province within 100 days after establishing their government, but they could do nothing in this regard despite the lapse of three years. The former prime minister said the people were suffering due to inflation, unemployment, exorbitant utility bills and rise in commodity prices.

He said Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto sacrificed much for Kashmiris and declared Kashmir as the life blood of Pakistan. He accused the rulers of compromising on Kashmir issue.

He said the PPP was the only symbol of federation and the unbreakable chain of all the four provinces. He said the PTI-led government had received votes in the name of providing relief to the masses but they did no worthwhile work.

Meanwhile, PPP workers Salim Raja, Sheikh Giasul Haq, Khawaja Noor Mustafa, Nasheed Arif Gondal Feroza Faiz, Rana Akhtar Hussein and other condoled Gillani on the death of his aunt and offered Fateha for her soul.