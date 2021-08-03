Nazi camp guard to stand trial

Frankfurt: A 100-year-old former concentration camp guard will stand trial in Germany in October accused of complicity in 3,518 murders, public prosecutors announced on Monday.

The prosecutor’s office in Neuruppin, which first brought the charges in February, received a medical assessment which confirmed the man is "fit to stand trial" despite his advanced age. Hearings will be limited to two-and-a-half hours per day, according to prosecutors. The suspect is accused of "knowingly and willingly" assisting in the murder of prisoners at the Sachsenhausen camp in Oranienburg, north of Berlin, between 1942 and 1945.