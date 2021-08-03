 
Tue Aug 03, 2021
AFP
August 3, 2021

S Sudan swears in parliament

World

AFP
August 3, 2021

Juba: South Sudan on Monday swore in hundreds of lawmakers to a newly created national parliament, a long overdue condition of a fragile peace deal that ended civil war in the young country. In all, 588 MPs -- a mix of delegates from the ruling party and former rebel factions who signed the truce -- took the oath of office at a ceremony in Juba presided over by the chief justice.

