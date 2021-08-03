Ex-president brought back to Kyrgyzstan in graft probe

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyzstan’s first post-independence leader has been brought back to the country from exile to face questioning over his role in corruption, authorities said on Monday.
Kyrgyzstan’s national security committee said in a statement that Askar Akayev had been "delivered" to the capital Bishkek but did not state how he had been brought there after 16 years living in exile in Russia. A celebrated academic, Akayev led Kyrgyzstan from 1990 to 2005, building a system based on nepotism and corruption before being toppled by street protests.