Tue Aug 03, 2021
AFP
August 3, 2021

HK announces compulsory vaccines for key sectors

World

AFP
August 3, 2021

Hong Kong: Hong Kong civil servants, teachers and healthcare workers must get vaccinated against the coronavirus or pay for regular testing, the city’s leader announced Monday, as her administration adopted a push into mandatory inoculations. The finance hub is one of the few places in the world to have secured ample supplies of the coronavirus vaccine, but public take up has been lacklustre.

