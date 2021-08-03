HK announces compulsory vaccines for key sectors

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hong Kong: Hong Kong civil servants, teachers and healthcare workers must get vaccinated against the coronavirus or pay for regular testing, the city’s leader announced Monday, as her administration adopted a push into mandatory inoculations. The finance hub is one of the few places in the world to have secured ample supplies of the coronavirus vaccine, but public take up has been lacklustre.