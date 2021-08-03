Biles set for Olympic return, Sifan launches treble bid

TOKYO: US gymnastics star Simone Biles is due to make a dramatic return to Olympics action after her well-publicised struggles with mental health issues, as transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard made history on Monday.

After pulling out of her first events with the “twisties”, a disorientating mental block, Biles was included on the list of eight finalists for Tuesday’s closing beam competition. “We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!” tweeted USA Gymnastics.

Biles came to Tokyo seeking five gold medals to equal the Olympic all-time gymnastics career record of nine, but her mental struggles have wrecked those plans. Elsewhere on day 10 in a steaming Japan, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn claimed Puerto Rico’s first athletics gold in Games history, and Greece’s Miltiadis Tentoglou won the men’s long jump.

Camacho-Quinn, 24, who had set an Olympic record 12.26sec in the semi-finals of the women’s 100m hurdles, surged home to claim her first major title in 12.37sec. World record-holder Keni Harrison of the United States took silver in 12.52sec while Jamaica’s Megan Tapper claimed bronze.

“For such a small country it gives little people hope,” said Camacho-Quinn. “I am just glad I am the person to do that.” In the men’s long jump, European champion Tentoglou leapt a best of 8.41 metres on his sixth and final attempt to snatch victory from Cuban Juan Miguel Echevarria, who also managed 8.41m but had an inferior second-best jump.

Defending 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah continued her audacious bid for an unprecedented Olympic women’s sprint “double-double” as the Jamaican advanced to the 200m semi-finals.

Medals Table

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

China 29 17 16 62

United States 22 25 17 64

Japan 17 6 10 33

Australia 14 4 15 33

Russian Olympic Committee 12 21 17 50

Great Britain 11 12 12 35

France 6 10 7 23

Germany 6 6 11 23

South Korea 6 4 9 19

Netherlands 5 7 6 18

Italy 4 9 15 28

New Zealand 4 3 4 11

Czech Republic 4 3 1 8

Canada 3 4 7 14

Switzerland 3 4 5 12

Croatia 3 2 2 7

Taiwan 2 4 4 10

Brazil 2 3 5 10

Cuba 2 3 3 8

Hungary 2 2 2 6

Denmark 2 1 2 5

Slovenia 2 1 1 4

Ecuador 2 1 0 3

Greece 2 0 1 3

Kosovo 2 0 0 2

Qatar 2 0 0 2

Georgia 1 4 1 6

Spain 1 3 3 7

Romania 1 3 0 4

Sweden 1 3 0 4

Venezuela 1 3 0 4

Hong Kong 1 2 0 3

Slovakia 1 2 0 3

South Africa 1 2 0 3

Austria 1 1 3 5

Indonesia 1 1 3 5

Serbia 1 1 3 5

Jamaica 1 1 2 4

Belgium 1 1 1 3

Ethiopia 1 1 1 3

Norway 1 1 1 3

Poland 1 1 0 2

Tunisia 1 1 0 2

Turkey 1 0 4 5

Ireland 1 0 2 3

Israel 1 0 2 3

Belarus 1 0 1 2

Estonia 1 0 1 2

Fiji 1 0 1 2

Uzbekistan 1 0 1 2

Bermuda 1 0 0 1

Iran 1 0 0 1

Latvia 1 0 0 1

Morocco 1 0 0 1

Philippines 1 0 0 1

Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1

Thailand 1 0 0 1

Colombia 0 2 1 3

Dominican Republic 0 2 1 3

Ukraine 0 1 5 6

Mongolia 0 1 2 3

India 0 1 1 2

Kenya 0 1 1 2

Portugal 0 1 1 2

San Marino 0 1 1 2

Uganda 0 1 1 2

Bulgaria 0 1 0 1

Jordan 0 1 0 1

North Macedonia 0 1 0 1

Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1

Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3

Mexico 0 0 3 3

Azerbaijan 0 0 2 2

Egypt 0 0 2 2

Argentina 0 0 1 1

Armenia 0 0 1 1

Finland 0 0 1 1

Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1

Kuwait 0 0 1 1

Malaysia 0 0 1 1