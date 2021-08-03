Phoenix hammer Trent Rockets to win local Derby

BIRMINGHAM: Birmingham Phoenix hammered Nottingham’s Trent Rockets at Edgbaston on Sunday in their latest game of The Hundred tournament.

As Birmingham being the biggest city in the West Midlands region and Nottingham the biggest city of the East Midlands region, the clash between Phoenix and Trent Rockets was described as battle of Midlands. More than 17,000 fans were present at the Edgbaston stadium for the game which is so far the biggest crowd for a game in the tournament anywhere outside London.

Phoenix chased the target of 145 runs set by Rockets on the 74th delivery of their allotted 100 balls which was the 2nd biggest victory margin in terms of balls remaining in the tournament so far. Their victory came largely due to the belligerent opening partnership of two youngsters Finn Allen and Will Smeed. Skipper Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone also made useful contributions in the middle order.

Phoenix won the toss and decided to field first. Batting first Trent Rockets posted a competitive total of 144 for 6 in allotted 100 deliveries. For Rockets, Dawid Milan scored a rather slow paced half century by the games standards. Milan scored 51 from 41 deliveries, hitting four 4s and two 6s. On the other hand Alex Hales and Samit Patel scored at a much quicker rate and with more ease.

Opening the batting for Rockets opener D’Acry Short was caught by Imran Tahir on the bowling of Adam Milne for a duck. Hales was the second to go. After playing a blistering knock of 38 runs on 22 balls. Hales hit five 4s and one 6 but then he skied one in the air on the bowling of Phoenix’s captain Moeen Ali and was caught by Will Smeed.

Dawid Malan and Samit Patel had a partnership of 47 runs between them before Patel was caught on 31 of just 19 deliveries hitting two 4s and two 6s. Rocket’s skipper Lewis Gregory was next to go out caught by Helm on the bowling of Benjamin after scoring just 3 runs.

Dawid Malan was the next to go, he was run out by Birmingham skipper Moeen Ali on a direct hit soon after he reached his half century. Milan hit four 4s and two 6s in his innings. Rashid Khan was out after scoring a single run on 5 deliveries. Trent Rockets managed to reach 144 thanks to some hard hitting on the final 5 deliveries of their innings by Tom Moores and Matthew Carter.

For Phoenix Adam Milne was the most successful bowler. Milne conceded just 13 runs in his quota of 20 deliveries picking up 2 wickets. He equalled the most economical spell of bowling by any bowler in the tournament bowling their complete quota of 20 deliveries. Moeen Ali, Tom Helm and Benny Howel also chipped in with a wicket each.

Chasing a target of 145 for victory, Birmingham Phoenix’s opener Will Smeed and Finn Allen went out all guns blazing. The duo scored 60 runs in no time at all. Phoenix scored 60 for the loss of 1 wicket in the power play that is first 25 balls of the innings.

Will Smeed was the first to go after scoring 36 runs in just 13 deliveries. Will hit three 4s and three 6s during his brief stay at wicket. After Will Smeed, captain Moeen Ali joined Finn Allen but the flow of runs for Phoenix didn’t slow down, they made 44 runs for the 2nd wicket.

Moeen played some glorious shots before he was out exactly at half way mark of the innings. By that time Birmingham Phoenix has crossed the hundred run mark, the score was 104/2 in 50 balls at that time.

Moeen Ali scored 26 on 17 deliveries hitting two 4s and two 6s. Soon after Moeen departed opener Finn Allen l also lost his wicket. He was bowled by Rocket’s Rashid Khan. Finn Allen scored 43 runs in just 23 deliveries, his innings included four 4s and two 6s and was the top scorer for Phoenix.