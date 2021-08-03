‘Nearly 30pc in EU cannot afford a holiday’

BRUSSELS: Some 28 percent of people living in the European Union cannot afford to go away on holiday for a week, according to a study published on Monday by the European Trade Union Confederation.

For those with income at or below the “at-risk-of-poverty threshold”—including “millions” of low-paid workers, pensioners and the unemployed—the proportion is as much as 59.5 per cent, the study found.

“While access to holidays has grown over the last decade, the majority of low-income families remain excluded,” ETUC said, in an analysis based on data from the EU’s official Eurostat statistics agency.

“Statutory minimum wages leave workers at risk of poverty in at least 16 EU member states,” it said. People are deemed to be at risk of poverty if they earn less than 60 per cent of median income, and EU data showed that 22 million workers fell into that category.