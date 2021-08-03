UK court orders NAB to pay around £920,000 to Broadsheet or face action

LONDON: The London High Court has ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to pay three separate amounts to the Broadsheet LLC by August 13 or else the United National Bank’s London branch will be forced to make payments to the Broadsheet LLC.

After hearing an application brought by the Broadsheet against the Government of Pakistan/NAB here, Master Davison issued an order asking the NAB to pay three amounts of £892,521.50 ($1.222,037.90), £110 and additional costs of £26,296.80 to the Broadsheet.

Master Davison, who granted the Interim Order to Broadsheet’s lawyers, ordered that these funds are to be paid to NAB’s lawyers Allen & Overy’s account by 10 August and then released to the Broadsheet’s account by August 13.

Master Davison said in his order that if either of these payments are not made within the prescribed period, the Interim Order will become final and United National Bank will then be compelled to transfer the secured sum to the Broadsheet’s lawyers by August 17.

The Broadsheet’s lawyers had approached the court seeking £33,646.84 in interest but the court did not grant this sum to the Broadsheet. The court, however, awarded additional costs of £26,296.80 inclusive of VAT to the Broadsheet.

During the hearing, the NAB’s lawyers attempted to argue that the application had been brought prematurely but the Master dismissed that argument and was critical of both the NAB and its lawyers’ failure to properly engage with these proceedings.

The Broadsheet and the NAB went back to the London High Court after failing to agree on the issue of costs and interests related to the payment of remaining US$ 1,222,037.90 (£892,521.50), interest of £33,646.84 and costs of £35,000.

The Pakistan government lawyers at the Allen and Overy had told Broadsheet and its CEO Kaveh Moussavi that it agrees to pay the sums of US$ 1,222,037.90 and GBP 110 but will not pay the interest of £33,646.84 and costs of £35,000.

After months of litigation and delays, Pakistan government’s lawyer last week said ahead of the court hearing that they have approval from the NAB to pay US$ 1,222,037.90 but the discussions and approvals or otherwise on the remaining demands could take time.

The Broadsheet LLC was hired by Pakistan more than two decades ago to trace assets belonging to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members, as well as several other politicians and businessmen including Asif Ali Zardari and Benazir Bhutto.

Pakistan broke the contract in violation of the agreement it had signed and the case has so far cost Pakistan close to $65 million in legal fees and awards after Kaveh Moussavi, who beneficially owns Broadsheet, brought the case before sole arbitrator Sir Anthony Evans QC under the rules of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.