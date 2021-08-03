Shahbaz, Hamza’s bail extended till 16th

LAHORE: A local court on Monday extended the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Sharif in sugar and money laundering scandal till August 16.

Sessions court additional judge Hamid Hussain conducted the proceedings during which Shahbaz prayed the court through his counsel to adjourn the hearing as he had to go to Islamabad to attend the National Assembly session. Hamza was also not present when the court started the hearing of the case.

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) director called the attention of the court towards the absence of both Shahbaz and Hamza, praying that the bail plea could be dismissed in the absence of the petitioners.

The court ordered the counsel to ask Shahbaz and Hamza to reach the court in 30 minutes or else their bail application would be dismissed. However, Shahbaz reached the court along with PML-N leader Atta Tarar.

His counsel prayed the court to adjourn the hearing as the opposition leader had to depart to the federal capital to attend the National Assembly session. He further told the court that Hamza was also busy due to the Punjab Assembly session.

Accepting the request, the court put off hearing of the case till August 16. The court also asked the FIA to submit inquiry report of the case to the court in the next hearing. The FIA has accused Hamza of laundering Rs25 billion through his sugar mills. Hamza was the CEO of Ramzan Sugar Mills when the money was allegedly laundered.A large number of PML-N activists were gathered outside the court building to support their leaders. Strict security arrangements were made to avoid any untoward incident.