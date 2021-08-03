Afghan team in Pakistan to probe ‘abduction’ of envoy’s daughter

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Monday a team from Afghanistan had arrived in Pakistan to investigate the alleged abduction of Afghan envoy’s daughter.

Speaking to the media, he said Pakistan had completed the investigation into the alleged abduction of the daughter of former Afghan ambassador to Pakistan. Ahmed said Pakistan will inform the Afghan team from Kabul about the investigation of the incident, adding: “If the Afghan team wants it can also hold meetings with the taxi drivers in which the ambassador’s daughter had travelled”.

The four-member team from Kabul had arrived in Islamabad on Sunday.The interior minister, meanwhile, said law and order situation will be maintained during Muharram-ul-Haram, adding a meeting had been called on Thursday for the finalisation of security strategy for the holy month. He revealed his Laal Haveli residence was under attack twice in one week and police were now investigating the matter.

Talking about the Noor Mukaddam case, the minister said the father and driver of the accused had also been held. “Now I could not let him be killed in a police encounter,” he said, adding: “I am hopeful the ‘killer’ will get death penalty.”

He said Pakistan will mark 5th August as a day to show solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir. Ahmed further said Prime Minister Imran Khan has no threats from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). Responding to a question, the interior minister said progress has been made in Dasu Dam incident and added China has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times. He said foolproof security arrangements have been made for the security of Chinese citizens in Pakistan.

He also said Islamabad administration has been directed for further securing the diplomatic enclave, as 190 more CCTV cameras will be installed there. The minister said the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has decided issuing Covid-19 vaccination certificates, adding: “A vaccination verification system for both local and foreigners is being launched at the Nadra”.