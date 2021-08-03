Pakistan steps up curbs in major cities amid spike in virus cases

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday decided to tighten restrictions in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and other cities in a bid to control the rising coronavirus cases, as the country recorded nearly 5,000 fresh cases and 65 fatalities, with the positive ratio crossing 8 per cent.

The restrictions would remain in place from August 03 to August 31. These curbs would also apply to Karachi and Hyderabad cities after their nine-day partial lockdown, imposed by the provincial government, ends on August 8, said National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar at a news conference here.

Addressing the news conference alongside Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, the minister said all the decisions had been taken after the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“After approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the NCOC has decided to impose certain restrictions in Islamabad; Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad in Punjab, Peshawar and Abbottabad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Karachi and Hyderabad in Sindh, Muzaffarabad and Mirpur in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit and Skardu in Gilgit-Baltistan,” said Umar after a meeting with the Prime Minister.

The minister said the Prime Minister had been totally against imposing complete lockdown, therefore, the government had developed a policy of smart lockdowns that remained successful in first three waves of Covid. The same policy was being adopted in the fourth wave as well, he added.

Umar said a large portion of the society was daily wagers, who could not afford a complete lockdown. “Therefore in order to ensure their livelihoods and to save them from the pandemic, the government has developed a balanced and targeted lockdown strategy,” he stressed. He said the number of Covid patients were rising especially in big cities, and the number of hospitalised patients was also increasing. The minister urged people to get vaccinated as early as possible to keep themselves safe from Delta variant. Giving details about the new curbs, he said the markets which were allowed to remain open till 10pm would now again be closed at 8pm in the selected cities. Similarly, he said the markets would now also be closed two days in a week instead of one day. “The off days will be decided by the respective provinces.”

Umar said the government had allowed indoor dining for the vaccinated people only, however, very weak compliance was seen in the restaurants. “It was also not possible for the administration to check each and every restaurant in this regard.”

Therefore, he said, the government had decided to allow outdoor dining only till 10pm. However, take away service would remain open till 12 midnight, he added.With respect to offices, the minister pointed out 50 per cent attendance would be allowed in all public and private offices while the remaining 50 per cent employees would work from home.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned a meeting on coronavirus as the pandemic spirals out of control. The Covid-19 situation has worsened further in the country after Eid despite multiple warnings from the health authorities for the implementation of government-mandated safety protocols.

The meeting discussed the surge in coronavirus positive cases and deliberated upon measures to contain the spread of the Delta variant in the country. The Prime Minister was briefed about the lockdown in Sindh imposed since July 31 after a sharp spike in infections. The federal ministers have strongly objected to the restrictions in the province, saying it would hurt the economic progress that has been achieved so far.