FBR told to make public details of seized luxury vehicles

LAHORE: The Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman to make public in one month the details of all non-Custom Duty paid and tampered luxury vehicles seized in the last six years.

According to official documents, a copy of which is available with the correspondent, the order has been issued in Abdullah Malik versus FBR case. The Supreme Court chief justice, in a suo moto notice case in 2018, had ordered for taking back seized non-Custom Duty paid luxury and tampered vehicles from the Custom officers, who were using them illegally. The court had ordered for submitting affidavits of the officials concerned after implementation of the orders. The PIC chairman asked the FBR to what extent the apex court order was implemented. The PIC also sought details of the punitive action taken against the officers who were using the seized vehicles without lawful authority.