Ulema urged to make tree plantation drive a success

MANSEHRA: The officials of the Kunhar Watershed Department have sought the support of the ulema and religious scholars to make the ongoing tree plantation drive a success.

“The people widely follow the ulema and religious scholars in their routine life. And we have sought their help to ensure the planting of maximum saplings in the district in the ongoing drive,” Waqar Ahmad, the divisional forest officer, told a ceremony held in the Shehlia area here on Sunday. He added that the Kunhar Watershed Department was planting saplings in areas where landslides and soil erosion were taking place frequently.