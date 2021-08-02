Increase in LPG prices resented

MANSEHRA: The commercial and domestic consumers have demanded the government to withdraw the recent increase in the price of the liquefied petroleum gas.

“The price of mega cylinder has reached to Rs7715 and small/ domestic cylinder to Rs2100 following the sudden increase of Rs5 per kg in LPG price in the local market,” Muhammad Ismail, a hotelier, told reporters here on Sunday.

He said that the price of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders had increased by over 50 percent since the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government came into power.

He said that the government should withdraw the recent Rs5 per kg increase in the LPG price so that they could manage the fuel expenses in a better way.