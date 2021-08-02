Three women dacoits arrested in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The police in an action arrested three women dacoits and recovered the looted goods and golden ornaments.

The police said that they revived several complaints about incidents of dacoities being committed by women dacoits in homes.

They said that they registered cases and launched investigations and successfully arrested three members of a racket.

The alleged dacoits were identified as Rashida, Razia, residents of Rashakai, Nowshera, and Sadia, resident of Toru, Mardan, who have confessed to have committed the crime.