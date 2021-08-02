Man held for assaulting niece in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The police arrested a man for allegedly assaulting his niece in the limits of Pabbi Police Station on Sunday.

Rahida, wife of Gul Nawaz, told the police that her five-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by her father-in-law Mir Bashar.

She said that her daughter was screaming and told her that her grandfather striped her naked and attempted to sexually abuse her.

Later talking to the media, Gul Nawaz, son of the accused, said that her father was a habitual abuser of children and the police and court should award him an exemplary punishment.

He said that the accused had earlier also abused his eight-year-old daughter, but she had not told them about the incident at that time.

He said that his daughter now disclosed the incident when her sister also became a victim of their grandfather.

He added that his father had also assaulted a child at Banda Sheikh Ismailkhel and subsequently broken his hand when the victim wanted to expose his evil action.The police arrested the accused and produced him in the court, which remanded him in police custody for a day.It was learnt that the accused had married three women. Of them, two had died while the third one is upset with him and is now living with her parents.