Food authority seals two restaurants

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) Sunday carried out an operation against food businesses involved in unhygienic food processing and production and sealed two restaurants.

The food Safety teams inspected various food outlets in the University Town area of Peshawar, during which two restaurants were sealed for unhygienic practices.

The operation was carried out on the orders of KP FS&HFA Director-General Shahrukh Ali Khan.

During the inspection workers at several food outlets were found working without having medical screening certificates.

Shahrukh Ali Khan said the authority was working round-the-clock to ensure food safety in the province.

He said a call centre had been established to address public complaints in time.

The official said the public could register complaints against the quality of food products through the toll-free number 0800-37432.