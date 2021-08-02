Passengers offloaded from flight for lacking vaccination certificates

PESHAWAR: As many as 27 passengers were offloaded Sunday from a domestic flight at the Bacha Khan International Airport for not having the Covid vaccination certificates.

An official said that screening of passengers was started at the Bacha Khan International Airport and only the passengers having vaccination certificates were allowed to board a Karachi-bound flight.

“As many as 27 passengers were offloaded and not allowed to travel to Karachi after they failed to show the vaccination certificates,” an official said.

A number of government and private offices now require vaccination certificates from the staff as well as visitors to prevent the spread of the virus.

People have been directed to get vaccinated and obtain certificates from Nadra to avail various services. Record 108,941 KP residents had registered for the corona vaccine on July 30.