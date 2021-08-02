River Chenab bank villagers shifting to safer places

JHANG: Residents of villages close to the riverbank have started shifting to safer places in view of the fear of flood in the river.

They have started taking their cattle and other moveable property to higher places on a self-supporting basis. Meanwhile, floodwater has inundated fodder and other crops. Talking to reporters, former president of District Bar Association (DBA) Sufi Sanaullah Ranjha said the people were faering flood because of slow discharge of floodwater at Trimmu head works. Reportedly, several public health facilities and schools will remain closed due to flood situation in the villages. Sufi said problems of inhabitants of flooded villages were increasing and the authorities concerned were silent in this regard.

Meanwhile, Rescue-1122 has completed arrangements to deal with flood situation. There are reports that river water had started receding.

PUBLIC SWIMMING POOL’S CONSTRUCTION: The Punjab Sports Department Sunday announced a plan to construct a public swimming pool with a cost of about Rs.100 million of sports funds. According to high placed official sources, after signing an MoU, the project would be completed inside a club that is administratively and financially controlled by members/selective private persons. The sources said a very precious piece of state land in the centre of the city was leased/ rented out to a club on a very nominal monthly rent and the lease/rent agreement was also revised in 2010 by the District Council administration. The entry of the general public was banned in the club premises without the permission of the members where a public swimming pool would be constructed, they added.