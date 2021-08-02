DHQ hospital roof collapse kills woman

HAFIZABAD: A 70-year-old woman died and two other patients sustained injuries when a roof of a ward of the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital collapsed on Sunday. Fatima, wife of Rafaqat Ali, was admitted to the medical ward of the hospital and she died when the roof of the ward caved in. Azeem, 12, and Nadeem also sustained injuries. They were also admitted to the hospital. After the incident, relatives of the deceased woman protested against MS Dr Afzal and authorities concerned. They alleged the MS was responsible for the incident as they had informed him about the defective position of the roof two days ago but he disregarded the danger and their plea. The MS denied the charges. After the incident, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rana Saleem Ahmad visited the site and met the injured and ordered a probe into the incident.