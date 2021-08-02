Justice Faez Isa’s health improving

ISLAMABAD: An improvement has been witnessed in the health condition of Supreme Court (SC) Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Sunday, who along with his wife Sarina Isa, is suffering from COVID-19 after the former was shifted to a hospital a day before.According to details the oxygen saturation level of Justice Qazi Faez Isa has improved and reached 96 percent, while his cough situation has also witnessed an improvement. The doctors, however, have decided to keep him under observation until he recovers completely. His wife, who is also under treatment, is feeling better as well, the sources said. It is pertinent to mention here that Justice Qazi Faez Isa was admitted to a hospital on Saturday, a week after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Sources told that he was hospitalised due to complications from the coronavirus on the advice of doctors. Justice Isa was declared positive for the deadly virus last week and has been being treated at his home since.

A panel of doctors examined him and advised that he be shifted to a hospital for further treatment. His medical reports including computerised tomography (CT) scan were declared unsatisfactory, the sources said.