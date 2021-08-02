Monsoon spell to continue till tomorrow: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: Monsoon third spell continues across country as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz on Sunday predicted that the third spell of monsoon will continue till tomorrow (Tuesday).Talking to a private TV channel, the NDMA chairman said all institutions plan together to cope casualties and financial losses with rains. He said a modern radar system has also been installed in Karachi. The NDMA chairman said overall arrangements have been made to deal with the situation caused by monsoon rains. He said arrangements are made at the beginning of the year to deal with any emergency. For this purpose, he said, all the institutions play their role.