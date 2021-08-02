Cricket should be kept separate from politics: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that it was unfortunate that South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs has been pressurised to withdraw from the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

In a media talk, he said that as there were millions of cricket fans in both India and Pakistan, cricket should be kept separate from politics. He said, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has

used cricket for politics in the past as well which was strongly condemnable. He said that pressurising Herschelle Gibbs not to participate in Kashmir will not harm Kashmir movement, rather it will benefit it.

The minister said, by stopping international players for their irrational political objectives, Indian rulers will harm themselves. He said that KPL was important for Pakistan cricket and people wanted to see its matches.