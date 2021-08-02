 
close
Mon Aug 02, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
August 2, 2021

Uniform curriculum in all Punjab schools, madaris starts today: Gill

National

A
APP
August 2, 2021

Uniform curriculum in all Punjab schools, madaris starts today: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Spokesman to the Prime Minister and Special Assistant on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said that on the advent of new education year, implementation of uniform curriculum at primary level in all public, private schools and religious madaris would start across Punjab from today (August 2).

“Materialising the prime minister's dream and most important agenda of the PTI manifesto has been started from Punjab,” he tweeted.

Latest News