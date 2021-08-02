 
Mon Aug 02, 2021
AFP
August 2, 2021

NGO ships rescue over 400 people from Mediterranean

World

AFP
August 2, 2021

Marseille: Three NGOs said on Sunday that they rescued more than 400 people trying to cross the Mediterranean overnight after their boat ran into trouble. The NGOs -- SOS Mediterranee, Sea-Watch and ResQship -- said that their rescue ships, the Ocean Viking, Sea-Watch 3 and Nadir, had picked up the migrants after their "large wooden boat" had begun to take on water.

