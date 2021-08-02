 
close
Mon Aug 02, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
August 2, 2021

New Zealand apologises for raids on Pacific people

World

AFP
August 2, 2021

Wellington: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday formally apologised for police crackdowns in the 1970s that "unfairly targeted" the country’s Pacific community. The infamous "dawn raids" were carried out by officers and immigration officials, often accompanied by dogs, to arrest and deport individuals who had overstayed their work visas.

Latest News