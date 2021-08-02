Rome region website hacked, affecting vaccine bookings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rome: The website of Lazio, the Italian region that includes Rome, was down on Sunday after being hit by a cyber attack, meaning that people could no longer use it to book a Covid vaccine.
"A hacker attack is underway... all defence and verification operations are ongoing to avoid prolonging the cut in services," the region said on its Twitter account. "Operations concerning vaccinations may be slowed down."