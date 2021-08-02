 
close
Mon Aug 02, 2021
AFP
August 2, 2021

Former UK ambassador hands himself in to serve jail term

World

London: Former British ambassador Craig Murray handed himself in to UK police on Sunday to serve an eight-month prison term for contempt of court after his appeal was rejected. Murray, formerly ambassador to Uzbekistan, was convicted in May over blogs and tweets about the sexual assault trial of Scotland’s former first minister Alex Salmond.

The 62-year-old hugged his family members and supporters, who sang "Auld Lang Syne" outside a police station in Edinburgh as he arrived to begin his sentence. In a statement released by supporters, he said that "I go to jail with a clean conscience."

