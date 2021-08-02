Chinese cities test millions as virus cases surge; Covid sceptics defy protest ban in Berlin

Berlin: Hundreds of anti-lockdown demonstrators defied a court-ordered protest ban on Sunday and gathered illegally in the streets of Berlin, resulting in scuffles with police.

Police said some protesters had "harassed and attacked" officers in the capital’s western Charlottenburg district and ignored roadblocks. "They tried to break through the police chain and pull out our colleagues. This led to the use of irritants, batons and physical violence," Berlin police tweeted.

Several people were arrested, they added. The protest was called by the "Querdenker" (Lateral Thinkers) movement, which has emerged as the loudest voice against Germany’s coronavirus restrictions.

Judges had banned several of its planned demos this weekend, including one for Sunday that was meant to draw some 22,500. The court said it could not allow the rallies to go ahead over fears participants would flout rules on mask wearing and social distancing, at a time when Germany’s infection numbers are on the rise again.

Berlin police deployed more than 2,000 officers in riot gear across the city, in anticipation of protesters gathering despite the ban. Some of the demonstrators held up signs saying "Freedom" and "No to the corona dictatorship", with very few masks seen among the crowds.

Germany’s Querdenker movement has drawn in a mix of people, including anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists as well as members of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). Querdenker protests have drawn thousands, at times tens of thousands, but are often broken up early for violating virus rules. Several of the demos have descended into violence.

Germany’s domestic security service announced in April that it was placing some Querdenker members under observation over concerns they pose a threat to democracy and have ties to right-wing extremism.

Meanwhile, Chinese cities rolled out mass testing of millions of people and imposed fresh travel restrictions as health authorities battled Sunday to contain the country’s most widespread coronavirus outbreak in months.

China on Sunday reported 75 new coronavirus cases with 53 local transmissions, with a cluster linked to an eastern airport now reported to have spread to over 20 cities and more than a dozen provinces.

The outbreak is geographically the largest to hit China in several months after the country’s successes in largely snuffing out the pandemic within its borders last year. That record has been thrown into jeopardy after the fast-spreading Delta variant broke out at Nanjing airport in eastern Jiangsu province in July.

Authorities have now conducted three rounds of testing on the city’s 9.2 million residents and placed hundreds of thousands under lockdown, in an effort to curb an outbreak Beijing has blamed on the highly contagious Delta variant and the peak tourist season.

They are also scrambling to track more than 5,000 people nationwide who attended a theatre festival in Zhangjiajie, a tourist city in Hunan province which has locked down all 1.5 million residents and shut all tourist attractions after four visitors tested positive. Health officials say the mini-outbreak in Zhangjiajie was sparked by travellers from Nanjing and has helped spread the disease to more than 20 cities.

"Zhangjiajie has now become the new ground zero for China’s epidemic spread," virologist Zhong Nanshan told reporters Saturday. "We must cast the net wider when tracing close contacts of the Delta variant."

Beijing Sunday reported three locally transmitted infections -- a family living on the outskirts of the Chinese capital that had returned from Zhangjiajie, the local health bureau said.

Beijing has cut all rail, bus and air links with areas where coronavirus cases have been found. In a related development, the United States is unlikely to be sent back into lockdown despite a surge in Covid-19 cases stemming from the Delta variant, top US scientist Anthony Fauci said on Sunday.

America is in for "some pain and suffering in the future" but enough people have now been vaccinated to prevent a repeat of last winter’s deadly surge, the infectious disease expert who advises President Joe Biden told ABC’s "This Week."

"I don’t think we’re going to see lockdowns," Fauci said, after Biden this week said the United States was probably headed for new restrictions because of the Delta variant surge. Elsewhere in the world countries including China and Australia have in fact put some of their people back under lockdown as the highly contagious variant spreads, not long after it seemed life was beginning to return to normal.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention changed course this week and said fully vaccinated people should mask up again indoors in higher-risk areas of the country.

The top US health authority says the Delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox and -- critically -- that breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals, though still rare, may be as transmissible as unvaccinated cases.

This change in mask policy, after Biden had predicted a "summer of freedom" if enough Americans got a shot, has caused worries that confidence in coronavirus vaccines would be undermined. Fauci tempered this on Sunday by reiterating that people who are vaccinated run a very low risk of infection, and even lower of hospitalization or death if they do get sick.