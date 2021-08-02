4.8-magnitude quake jolts Swat

MINGORA: A 4.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Swat on Sunday afternoon which led to panicked residents coming out on the streets.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) seismic monitoring centre, the quake shook Mingora city and surrounding areas. The depth of the earthquake was measured to be 178 kilometres while the bordering area of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan was identified as the epicentre of the earthquake. Per the report no casualties have so far been reported.