PTI gets 29 seats in AJK after bagging three women’s seats

MUZAFFARABAD: The number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seats in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly rose to 29 on Sunday after three of the party’s candidates secured reserved seats unopposed, a notification from the AJK Election Commission said.

Of the five seats reserved for women, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) secured one seat each. All were declared elected unopposed by the election commission as all other candidates withdrew their nomination papers.

Polling on three other seats reserved one each for technocrats, Ulema Mashaikh and overseas Kashmiris, will be conducted today (Monday). State media forecast PTI also winning all three seats, taking its overall strength to 32 in the house of 63.

Those who have been declared elected unopposed by the election commission after their opponents withdrew nomination include three PTI candidates Ms Imtiaz Naseem, Sabeha Sadique, Kausar Taqdees Gilani, PPP candidate Nabeela Ayoob and PML-N candidate Nasaran Abbasi.

Earlier, four PPP candidates Sadaf Shaikh, Shazia Akbar, Naureen Kazmi, Shaheen Kausar Dar and one PTI candidate Ambreen Turk withdrew their nomination papers before the deadline, after which all other five candidates were declared elected unopposed.

Three candidates are in contest on one seat reserved for Ulema Mashaikh -- Sahibzada Fazal Rasool of PPP, Saleem Chishti of PML-N and Maulana Mazhar Saeed of PTI, while the third one is expected to win on the basis of party strength.

Three candidates are contesting on one seat reserved for technocrats -- Muhammad Rafique Nayar, Zulfiqar Ali and Sardar Manzar Bashir, while three candidates on seat reserved for overseas Kashmiris including Mirza Tanveer Akhtar, Hafiz Tariq Mehmood and Muhammad Iqbal.