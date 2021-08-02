 
Mon Aug 02, 2021
August 2, 2021

Man dies after two motorcycles crash with car in Dublin

August 2, 2021

DUBLIN: A man has died after two motorbikes crashed with a car in Dublin. The collision happened in Glasnevin at about 10.15pm on Saturday.

The two males riding on the motorcycles were taken to the Mater Hospital, where one was later pronounced dead. He was aged in his late teens.

The other male, who is in his mid-teens and was a passenger on one of the motorcycles, suffered injuries not believed to be life threatening.

The driver of the car was uninjured in the collision, which happened on the Finglas Road.

Garda forensic collision investigators conducted an examination of the scene and the road was later reopened.

Gardai have appealed to witnesses to come forward. Anyone with dashcam footage from the area is asked to make it available to gardai.

