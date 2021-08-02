Advocaat new Iraq coach with 2022 World Cup spot at stake

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
THE HAGUE: Veteran Dutch coach Dick Advocaat was on Saturday handed the task of guiding Iraq to the 2022 World Cup finals.
The Iraq football federation said the 73-year-old, who succeeded Streshko Katanic, was chosen on the basis of “his track record, both with clubs and national teams,” Dutch news agency ANP reported, citing the federation’s board of directors.