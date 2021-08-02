Rizwan, Babar set new records

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan continued his brilliant form in T20Is as he registered yet another world record in the shortest format of the game.

Rizwan scored crucial 46 runs for Pakistan against West Indies in the second T20I and became the highest run-scorer in T20Is in a calendar year with 752 runs. The previous highest was 748, scored by Ireland’s Paul Stirling in 2019.

Rizwan has scored a hundred and seven half-centuries so far this year.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam scored 51, becoming the fastest to record 20 T20I fifties as he took only 59 games to reach this milestone. He is followed by Virat Kohli (62 games) and Rohit Sharma (99).

He and Rizwan have scored 1275 runs together this year, more than the rest of the Pakistani batters who have scored 896.