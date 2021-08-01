Policemen promoted

SARGODHA: On the recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), Regional Police Officer Sargodha Ashfaq Khan has promoted nine assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and 26 head constables to the post of sub-inspector and assistant sub-inspector (ASI), respectively. According to the notification, ASIs Amanullah, Arshad Ali, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Mumtaz, Muhammad Riaz, Amir Iqbal, Ahmed Shah, Shahid Mehmood and Muham ad Ramzan were promoted to the rank of sub-inspector. Similarly, Head constables Muhammad Ashraf, Mukhtiar Ahmed, Ghulam Yasin, Muhammad Nazar Hayat, Muhammad Aslam, Latifullah, Khizar Hayat, Abid Hussain, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Aslam, Faryad Ali, Muhammad Feroz and others were promoted to the rank of assistant sub-inspector.