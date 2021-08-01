Man drowns

MUZAFFARGARH: An aged person drowned in Pull Mughal Canal at Khangarh Bypass. Ghulam Hussain (75), a resident of Basti Jhandeer Walla, was taking bath in the canal when he drowned. The police are investigating.

FAKE CANDIDATE HELD: Police arrested fake candidate for appearing in Matric exams for another candidate at Bait Mir Hazar Khan. Waseem, a fake candidate, was appearing in Matric exams in place of real candidate Abdur Rasheed, Roll No 294293. Bait Mir Hazar Khan police have arrested the fake candidate and registered a case.