 
close
Sun Aug 01, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
August 1, 2021

Man drowns

National

A
APP
August 1, 2021

MUZAFFARGARH: An aged person drowned in Pull Mughal Canal at Khangarh Bypass. Ghulam Hussain (75), a resident of Basti Jhandeer Walla, was taking bath in the canal when he drowned. The police are investigating.

FAKE CANDIDATE HELD: Police arrested fake candidate for appearing in Matric exams for another candidate at Bait Mir Hazar Khan. Waseem, a fake candidate, was appearing in Matric exams in place of real candidate Abdur Rasheed, Roll No 294293. Bait Mir Hazar Khan police have arrested the fake candidate and registered a case.

Latest News

More From Pakistan