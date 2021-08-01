PPP, ANP agree on stability in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aimal Wali Khan have agreed on the issue of stability in Afghanistan with regard to peace in the region.

Bilawal and Aimal held meeting here on Saturday at Zardari House and discussed the situation in Afghanistan and its implications in the country besides political situation in the country. Both also discussed the political situation, particularly, the option of joint struggle of like-minded political parties in the country.