NAB files reference against Khursheed

SUKKUR: The NAB on Saturday has submitted a supplementary reference against PPP’s MNA Syed Khursheed Shah in a case of accumulating assets beyond known means in the Accountability Court Sukkur.

Reports said the NAB on Saturday submitted a supplementary reference in Rs1.23 billion corruption case against PPP’s leader Khursheed Shah and his 18 other accomplices after more than one and a half year.

The Bureau in the supplementary reference added four new alleged criminals, including Barkatullah, Muhammad Aamir, Nizamuddin and Shahid Shah. The Accountability Court had returned the reference with directives to submit it again after completing required documents.