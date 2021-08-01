Justice Isa shifted to hospital for corona treatment

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been shifted to a private hospital after his health deteriorated, a week after he tested positive for coronavirus, sources told Geo News on Saturday.

The sources said doctors took the decision after conducting a follow-up check on the Supreme Court judge. The development comes just two days after the judge and his wife, Sarina Isa, were feeling "unwell", according to sources.

Following a decline in their health, doctors paid two visits to check up on them, the sources said. According to the sources, Justice Isa had attended a two-and-a-half-hour judicial commission meeting, during which "he experienced sharp pain in his chest while speaking". The judge's wife, Sarina Isa, was administered drips twice, the sources added. Justice Isa and his wife tested positive for coronavirus on July 24, according to a statement from the court's deputy registrar.

"Their reports were issued by the National Institute of Health. They are quarantined at home and are under treatment, as per attached doctor’s report," the statement had said.