Corona kills 65 countrywide

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of active COVID-19 cases was Saturday recorded 66,287 with 4,950 more people testing positive and 1,321 people recovering during the 24 hours.

Sixty-five corona patients died during the 24 hours out of which 59 were under treatment in hospitals and six in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of deaths occurred in Sindh followed by the Punjab.

Out of total 65 patients who died, 26 were on the ventilator.

There were 3,187 infected patients under treatment in critical condition with 70 of them admitted during the 24 hours in various COVID dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The national positivity ratio during the 24 hours was recorded 8.46 percent.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 39%, Lahore 21%, Peshawar 28% and Karachi 18%.

The maximum Oxygen beds were also occupied in four major cities of Gilgit 39%, Karachi 55%, Abbottabad 45% and Peshawar 33%. Around 319 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan.

Some 58,479 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 21,578 in Sindh, 18,571 in Punjab, 10,036 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,536 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 2,400 in Balochistan, 859 in GB, and 1,499 in AJK.

Around 940,164 people have recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,029,811 cases have been detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 24,145, Balochistan 30,289, GB 8,096, ICT 87,304, KP 143,673, Punjab 356,211 and Sindh 380,093.

About 23,360 deaths have been recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 5,971 people perished in Sindh, 11,041 in Punjab, 4,456 in KP, 801 in ICT, 328 in Balochistan, 141 in GB, and 622 in AJK.

A total of 15,995,153 tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Saturday announced that the federally administered sectors would continue to operate in accordance with the pre-determined SOPs, as the Sindh government had imposed restrictions on various sectors to break the disease cycle in the province.

The Sindh government has imposed various restrictions from July 31 to August 8 in view of the growing prevalence of COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre said.

In addition to the exemptions given to some sectors in the notification issued by the Sindh government, the following federally administered sectors would also continue to operate in accordance with the pre-determined SOPs.

Aerial or flight operations will continue as usual in accordance with pre-determined SOPs, railways will continue its operation with 70% passengers.

However, the Forum also directed instructions to minimize the number of staff in federally administered offices and perform their duties as per COVID-19 SOPs.

Pakistan Stock Exchange and related services would continue to operate as usual, the Centre announced.