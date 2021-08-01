Pakistan leads South Asia in BRI infrastructure development

BEIJING: Despite the unexpected shock from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Pakistan has elevated one place to the 5th in infrastructure development, against the trend of an overall decline in the South Asia region, according to the annual report on the Development of Belt & Road Infrastructure Development Index (2021).

According to China Economic Net (CEN), 71 countries was covered in the report, including 63 nations involved in the BRI and 8 Portuguese-speaking countries. Among the Seven Regions, Southeast Asia ranked No.1, with Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam taking the top four places.

The Central and Eastern European region ranked at the bottom as it did last year. While South Asia was the only region suffering a major fall, declining from 3rd to 6th place in the index, due to a severe blow to the infrastructure development undermined by the rampant spread of the Coronavirus in India.

The Report, jointly published by the China International Contractors Association (CHINCA) and the China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation, was released at the 12th International Infrastructure Investment.